New Delhi, October 10: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a multinational IT services provider, on Friday announced the launch of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) experience zone and design studio in London, reaffirming its continued strategic investment across the UK.

Furthermore, TCS plans to add 5,000 new jobs in the UK over the next three years as a result of its ongoing investments in job creation and talent development. Over the years, the IT giant has been a key contributor to the UK's economy. In FY2024, TCS contributed 3.3 billion euros to the UK economy. Additionally, the company contributed a total of over 780 million euros to the national exchequer in FY2024. TCS Will Create 5,000 New Jobs in UK Over Next 3 Years, Launches AI Experience Zone and Design Studio in London.

"TCS has been a leading technology partner to UK enterprises for over 50 years, leading digital transformation and supporting talent development," the IT giant said. The company said, meanwhile, it has also created employment in the country, supporting around 42,000 jobs directly and indirectly.

Jason Stockwood, Minister for Investment, United Kingdom, said, “I was delighted to visit the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) campus in Mumbai to see their technological innovation first-hand. For nearly 150 years, Tata Group has reflected their leadership in entrepreneurship and philanthropy."

Now, "as we celebrate a landmark Prime Ministerial visit to India, we have reaffirmed the pledge between our two economies to maximise on the trade deal we signed in July," he added. The AI Experience Zone and London Design Studio are a reimagination of its flagship PacePort facility, which will play a strategic role in fostering innovation and client collaboration across the UK and reflects its commitment towards the region.

The London studio is the second design hub established by TCS, following the opening of the New York Design Studio in September. It will leverage the wide innovation ecosystem that TCS has built in partnership with its partners, academia, as well as startup enterprises across the UK. TCS Layoffs 2025: Tata Consultancy Services Workforce Declines by 19,755 As Company Lets Go of 2% Employees in Q2 FY26.

Earlier, the business delegation accompanying UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer visited the TCS Banyan Park campus in Mumbai. “The UK is TCS’s second-largest market globally, making it central to our investment strategy around the world. The AI experience zone will further help to foster innovation in collaboration with businesses throughout the UK, helping in maintaining an edge in artificial intelligence and new technologies," said Vinay Singhvi, Head-UK and Ireland, TCS.

