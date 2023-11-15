New Delhi, November 15: Google, Amazon, Snap, Microsoft and many other tech companies have announced significant layoffs in the third and fourth quarter of 2023. The tech industry has sacked lakhs of employees globally this year due to multiple reasons. Besides the tech giants, more than a thousand companies have announced layoffs in tech and associated industries. The major layoffs news started during the holidays when the companies are expected to have more profits.

According to multiple reports, the tech industry has laid off around 2.4 to 2.5 lakh employees worldwide. The reports said that more widespread terminations in the tech and gaming industry may happen as 2023 is not over. Recently, companies like Google, Microsoft, Wells Fargo, Splunk, Pfizer, Viasat, F5, and many more terminated employees from mostly tech and gaming divisions. Amazon has sacked hundreds of employees from its music and gaming division. Below is the list of companies that have laid off employees in 2023. Global Internet Shutdown To Happen Soon? Scientist Warns About 'Internet Apocalypse' as Solar Superstorm Could Disrupt Satellites, GPS Systems and Fibre Optic Cables.

Tech Layoff in 2023, List of Companies That Have Laid of Employees:

Google: Google has reportedly downsized its workforce from the Google Users and Products and customer support staff,

Amazon: Amazon has cut over 180 jobs from its gaming division in the 2nd round of layoffs. This year, the e-commerce giant layoffs have affected more than 27,000 workers in multiple other divisions.

Snap: Snapchat-parent Snap also laid off 20% of employees from the product team and over a hundred from its Augmented Reality division. The company said it cut jobs to manage costs due to economic and market conditions.

Pfizer: The leading American pharmaceutical company reportedly cut jobs in the UK. More job cuts are expected in Pfizer from various divisions before the end of 2023.

Wells Fargo: American multinational financial service company Wells Fargo has started layoffs of high-ranking posts from investment banking and corporate divisions. The reports said the company reported a 5% YoY decline in workforce.

Splunk: American software major Splunk sacked 7% of its global workforce ahead of the Cisco acquisition.

Viasat: The global telecommunication company reportedly laid off 10% of its workforce, about 800 employees.

F5: F5 is a global leader in multi-cloud applications and other tech services that laid 120 employees in November 2023.

According to reports, companies like Ubisoft, Virgin Galactic, Cruise, Pico, Chewy, OpenSpace, Starz, LinkedIn, and many others have significantly laid off their employees in 2023. The job cuts in the tech industry have impacted over lakhs of employees working in different divisions of their respective companies. Google Pays Apple 36% of Safari Search Engine Revenue Under Terms of Default Search Agreement, Says Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

The industry experts and reports predict there may be more layoffs in the coming days before the year ends. The tech layoffs have impacted the divisions like data, HR recruitment, and others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2023 02:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).