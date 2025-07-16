Mumbai, July 16: Tech layoffs have surged recently since the arrival of artificial intelligence. However, not all layoffs in technology sectors are implemented due to AI. Some companies have laid off many employees due to restructuring their business, a cost-cutting drive, global economic instability, and competition. Regardless, tech layoffs affected over 74,000 employees in 2025.

According to a layoffs tracking website, Layoffs.Fyi, this year, 157 companies have laid off 74,437 employees since the beginning of the year. In 2024, 1,52,922 were laid off by 551 tech companies. But this year, till June 16, 2025 (Today), the number has reached beyond 74,400. According to a report by TechCrunch, over 22,000 workers fell victim to the workforce reduction in the tech industry. Meta Hiring Blitz: Mark Zuckerberg Continues Hiring Top Talent From Rivals, Recruits Jason Wei and Hyun Won Chung From OpenAI, Say Reports.

Layoffs were announced in tech and automation, e-commerce, finance, and other allied companies. The report highlighted that in July 2025, Indeed+Glassdoor layoffs affected 1,300 employees due to the companies' restructuring efforts. Eigen Lab announced to cut 29 employees, and tech giant Microsoft announced layoffs of 9,000 employees, reducing 4% of its global workforce.

In June 2025, Rivian had to cut 140 employees, which was 1% of its total workforce, and TomTom said it would reduce 10% of its workforce by cutting 300 jobs on June 30, 2025. The report highlighted Google cutting 300 employees from its TV division, Bumble laying off 240 employees (30% of its workforce), and Klue cutting 85 jobs.

This year, Intel announced it would reduce its workforce by 15-20% amid various financial and global challenges. Airtime laid off 25 individuals from 58 total employees, Playtika cut 90 jobs, and Microsoft laid off 6,500 employees. Few stood out among the many companies that laid off in previous months.

CrowdStrike layoffs affected 500 employees, cutting 5% of its workforce. Chegg had cut 22% of its workforce by relieving 248 employees. Electronic Arts (EA) eliminated 300 to 400 employees. Expedia had reduced 3% from its workforce. Cars 24 let go of 200 employees. Meta cut 100 jobs from the Reality Labs division. Automattic laid off 16% of its workforce, affecting 270 staff members. Hiring in Non-Metro Cities Surge: India’s Tier-2 and Tier-3 Cities Become Fastest Growing Hubs, Attract More Jobs and Talent, Says LinkedIn Report.

The companies have announced the tech layoffs to become lean and hire talented individuals, particularly skilled in AI or engineering. The other departments, such as sales and marketing, customer support and more, have been affected the most.

