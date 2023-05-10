Delhi, May 10: Tecno Mobiles is all set to launch a new flagship smartphone called Tecno Phantom V Yoga. It is expected to come with 8GB RAM, a 32MP selfie camera and 66W super fast charging support. It has also been spotted with six rear camera sensors. Poco F5 With 64MP Cameras, Android 13 OS Launched in India - Check Price, Specs, Features, and Other Key Details Here.

Recent leaks suggest that the Tecno Phantom V Yoga (model number Tecno AD11) will be powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 8050 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage. It will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 66W super fast charging support. It is likely to run the latest Android 13-based HiOS.

For selfies and video calling, the upcoming handset will sport a 32-megapixel front camera. On the back, it has been spotted with six camera sensors. The six-camera setup is tipped to use a 50-megapixel 1-inch primary sensor, a 64-megapixel secondary sensor, a 32-megapixel lens, an 8-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel lens and a 2-megapixel lens.

The Tecno Phantom V Yoga is said to sport a 6.75-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be available in a lavender colour finish. More options are likely to be revealed later. Realme C53 Design Leaked; Check Specifications, Price, and Other Details.

The upcoming handset is expected to be priced around CNY 8900 (approx Rs 1,05,575). The Indian price tag and the launch date are not confirmed yet. In fact, the company has not confirmed any details yet. So, the final product may vary from the above-mentioned details.

