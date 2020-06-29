In the age of 2020, the passion for selfies & photos has surged so much that while buying a smartphone the first thing most customers ask about is the camera. Most people are obsessed with taking pictures & video calling. The camera is the most important feature in any smartphone as taking photographs is very essential nowadays and it is how people capture their memories. Also the ability to shoot, edit videos, photographs within one device & help you to share with your family, friends & upload on social media, this was never been easy on any other device. If you are looking to purchase a decent handset with a good camera setup then you are in the right place as we hereby bring you top 5 best camera smartphones.

Realme X3 SuperZoom:

Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker recently launched the Realme X3 SuperZoom in India. The smartphone flaunts a 6.6-inch FHD+ ultra-smooth display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Coming to the camera, the handset features a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP ultra-high-resolution wide-angle lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, an 8MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom, 60x superzoom & a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, the mobile phone gets a 32MP main camera with Sony IMX 616 sensor & an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. Also, the mobile phone comes packed with a 4,200mAh battery with 30W dart charging support. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is priced at Rs 27,999 for 8GB RAM & 128GB variant whereas the 12GB & 256GB model is launched at Rs 32,999. Realme X3 Series & Realme Buds Q Launched in India; Check Prices, Variants, Features & Specifications.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Smartphone (Photo Credits: Realme)

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max:

Launched last year, Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max was introduced as an upgraded version of iPhone XS Max in the Indian market. The mobile comes equipped with a triple rear camera module with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12MP wide-angle camera & a 12MP telephoto lens. For clicking selfies & attending video calls, the smartphone gets a 12MP true depth lens. In terms of display, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is launched with a 6.5-inch super retina XDR multi-touch display, A13 Bionic chip & a 3,968mAh battery. The handset is priced from Rs 1,17,000 on Amazon India.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max (Photo Credits: Apple India)

Xiaomi Mi 10:

Launched in India last month, the Xiaomi Mi 10 sports a 6.67-inch HDR10+ AMOLED 3D curved E3 display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. For photography, the mobile flaunts a quad rear camera setup featuring a 108MP ultra-clear main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with cinematic 8K video recording facility, a 2MP macro lens & a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 20MP shooter for selfies & video calling. The mobile phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset & comes packed with a 4,780mAh with 30W wireless fast charging & 10W reverse wireless charging. The Mi 10 is priced at Rs 49,999 for 8GB & 128GB whereas the 8GB & 256GB model costs Rs 54,999. Xiaomi Mi 10 With a 108MP Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India; Check Prices, Sale Date, Features & Specifications.

Xiaomi Mi 10 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

OnePlus 8 Pro:

OnePlus' flagship handset which was launched in April this year features a quad rear camera setup flaunting a 48MP main camera with Sony IMX689, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto camera & a 5MP color filter sensor. Upfront, there is a 16MP punch-hole camera with Sony IMX471 sensor for clicking selfies & making video calls. In terms of display, the smartphone gets a 6.78-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED fluid display with a resolution of 3168x1440 Pixels. The handset is fuelled by a 4,510mAh battery with 30W warp wireless charging facility. OnePlus 8 Pro base variant with 8GB RAM & 128GB gets a price tag of Rs 54,999 whereas the Top-end Model with 12GB & 256GB is Offered At Rs 59,999.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Smartphones (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

Motorola Edge Plus:

The Lenovo owned smartphone maker 'Motorola' introduced the Motorola Edge Plus in India last month. The mobile phone flaunts a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED endless edge display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels & a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The handset comes equipped with a triple rear camera system sporting a 108MP primary shooter with quad pixel technology, a 16MP ultra wide-angle snapper & an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x high-res optical zoom. At the front, Motorola Edge Plus gets a 25MP shooter for selfies & video calling. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon, the mobile phone runs on Android 10 OS & comes packed with a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W turbo power, 15W wireless charging & 5W wireless power-sharing support. The Motorola Edge Plus costs Rs 74,999 for 12GB + 256GB model.

Motorola Edge Plus (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

