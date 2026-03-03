Mumbai, March 3: Apple has officially launched the iPhone 17e, a new addition to its latest smartphone family designed to offer high-end performance at a more accessible price point. The tech giant has positioned the device as a powerful upgrade for users seeking the latest hardware innovations without the flagship price tag. Featuring a sleek aerospace-grade aluminium design with a premium matte finish, the handset is available in three distinct colours: black, white, and a new soft pink.

The new model introduces several durability and connectivity upgrades that set a new standard for the entry-tier iPhone segment. It debuts the Ceramic Shield 2 front cover, which provides significantly better scratch resistance and reduced glare compared to previous generations. Furthermore, the device is the first in its class to feature the Apple-designed C1X cellular modem, promising substantially faster speeds and improved energy efficiency. iPad Air M4 Price in India, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17e Specifications and Features

Under the hood, the iPhone 17e is powered by the latest-generation A19 chip, built on advanced 3-nanometre technology. This processor includes a 6-core CPU that is up to two times faster than the iPhone 11 and a 16-core Neural Engine optimised for Apple Intelligence. The device sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with OLED technology and 1,200 nits peak HDR brightness. In terms of photography, it boasts a 48MP Fusion camera system that enables an optical-quality 2x Telephoto zoom and 4K Dolby Vision video recording.

The smartphone also includes the versatile Action button, Face ID, and MagSafe support for fast wireless charging. Connectivity is bolstered by groundbreaking satellite features, including Emergency SOS, Messages, and Find My via satellite. The handset runs on iOS 26, which introduces a "Liquid Glass" design and advanced AI capabilities like Live Translation and Visual Intelligence. For storage, users can choose between 256GB and 512GB capacities, marking a significant increase in base storage. iPhone 17e Launched in India, Check Price and Specifications

iPhone 17e Price in India

The iPhone 17e will be available for pre-order starting Wednesday, March 4, with retail availability beginning March 11. In India, the base 256GB model is priced at INR 64,900, while the 512GB variant will cost INR 84,900. Apple also offers monthly instalment options starting from INR 11,327 for the 256GB version and INR 14,817 for the 512GB version.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Apple ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

