San Francisco, January 11: Twitter has announced that the 'Home' and 'Latest' tabs will be replaced by "For you" and "Following" tabs on iOS, starting from Wednesday.

The micro-blogging platform tweeted from its @TwitterSupport account: "See the Tweets you want to see. Starting today on iOS, swipe between tabs to see Tweets recommended 'For you' or Tweets from the accounts you're 'Following'. Twitter Launches Its Blue Subscription Service in Japan.

"The 'For you' and 'Following' tabs replace 'Home' and 'Latest' and will be pinned to the top of your timeline so you can easily switch between them. Swipe to switch timelines instead of tapping the star icon." Several users expressed their thoughts on the platform's announcement.

While one user said, "this is absolute garbage, you're forcing users off latest tweets each time they open the app. call it whatever BS names you want, but allow the tab choice to at least be kept", another commented, "the swiping gesture is cool but I think it would be better for you and latest tweets. I could be wrong". Elon Musk Announces Twitter Updates: Swipe Left/Right To Move Between Recommended vs Followed Tweets; Long-Form Tweets in Early February.

On Sunday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk had announced that users will soon be able swipe right or left to move between recommended vs followed tweets, and long form tweets would come in early February.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2023 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).