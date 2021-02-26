New Delhi, Feb 26: The social media went berserk over a controversial new Twitter feature called "Super Follower" that will let famous personalities and celebrities on the platform monetise their tweets by charging their followers and, in turn, will help the micro-blogging platform grow its revenue.

The phrase "RIP Twitter" was trending all over and people said that the micro-blogging platform must push for an 'edit' button, not a feature that will hurt common users the most. Staff Selection Commission Has an Official Twitter Account by the Handle @SSCorg_in? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Twitter Account.

During its Analysts Day virtual event late on Thursday, Twitter showed a slide that read: "We're rethinking incentives and exploring solutions to provide monetary incentive models for Creators and Publishers to be directly supported by their audience".

A Twitter user posted: "RIP Twitter. ALL WE WANTED WAS AN EDIT BUTTON".

The "Super Follower" tool will only be beneficial for those who have a sizable chunk of followers.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said during the virtual event that the company aims to more than double its total annual revenue to over $7.5 billion in 2023 with at least 315 million mDAU (monetisable daily active users).

Dorsey said that the company plans to double its development velocity by the end of 2023, resulting in doubling the number of features per employee that directly drive either mDAU or revenue.

"Our goal is to more than double our total annual revenue to over $7.5 billion in 2023. This requires us to gain market share with performance ads, grow brand advertising, and expand our products to small and medium sized businesses throughout the world," the Twitter CEO added.

"We have a goal of at least 315 million mDAU in the fourth quarter of 2023, which requires continued compounding growth at about 20 per cent per year from the base of 152 million mDAU we reported in the fourth quarter of 2019", he noted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2021 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).