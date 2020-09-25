Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the V20 SE handset in the Malaysian market. The phone is available for sale in Malaysia on the Lazada website. Key highlights of the Vivo V20 SE device are a 6.44-inch waterdrop notch display, triple rear cameras, a 4,100mAh battery & more. The handset comes in two colours - Gravity Black & Oxygen Blue. Vivo Y50 & Vivo S1 Pro Prices Slashed in India by Rs 1,000; Check New Prices.

Vivo V20 SE (Photo Credits: Vivo Malaysia)

In terms of specifications, Vivo V20 SE features a 6.44-inch FHD+ waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels & an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Vivo V20 SE (Photo Credits: Vivo Malaysia)

For optics, the phone gets a triple rear camera setup flaunting a 48MP main lens, an 8MP secondary camera & a 2MP tertiary sensor. Upfront, there is a 32MP shooter for selfies & video calls. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

Vivo's new handset comes packed with a 4,100mAh battery with 33W Flash Charging facility. Vivo V20 SE runs on Android 10 based FunTouch OS 11 operating system. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, FM radio & a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Vivo B20 SE costs Rs MYR 1,199 (approximately Rs 21,350) for the sole 8GB & 128GB configuration.

