New Delhi, March 11: Vivo is set to expand its smartphone products with the upcoming Vivo Y03. The Vivo Y03 is expected to come under the budget smartphone segment with updated features and specifications.

As per a report of Gizmochina, the Vivo Y03 key specifications have been leaked and are surfacing online. The leaked specifications indicate towards the imminent launch of Vivo Y03. The smartphone is expected to come with two colour options, that might include Black and Green. The exact launch date of the smartphone is not yet disclosed but the expected price of the smartphone is rumoured to be Rs 8,280 in India. Samsung Galaxy A35 and Samsung Galaxy A55 Launched in India: Check Specifications and Features of Latest Galaxy A Series Smartphones.

Vivo Y03 Design, Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Vivo Y03 is said to boast a 6.56-inch IPS LCD panel with HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The design of the smartphone includes a flat, matte-finished back with a dual-camera setup in the upper left corner with an LED flash. The smartphone is expected to feature a teardrop notch for the selfie camera on the front. The Vivo Y03 is expected to be equipped with a 5000mAh battery support that may support a 15W charging capability via a USB-C port. The smartphone is also anticipated to have an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance and might run on Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14. Vivo X100s Likely To Launch Soon; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The Vivo Y03 is rumoured to feature a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The smartphone is expected to come in two storage configurations that include 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB options. Users might also get a feature to virtually expand the RAM by up to 4GB. The Vivo Y03 is anticipated to have a 13MP primary sensor, 0.08MP QVGA lens on the rear and a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls. The camera system will likely include features such as Panorama, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Night Stylish Filters and Multi-style Portrait.

