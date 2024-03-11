New Delhi, March 11: Vivo is gearing up to introduce its new smartphone, the Vivo X100s soon. The Vivo X100s is anticipated to be an upgrade of the Vivo X100 smartphone. The Vivo X100 was launched in India on January 4, 2024. The Vivo X100s is expected to have a sleek design with upgraded specifications and features for its users.

According to a report of Gizmochina, the Vivo X100s leaked information has been surfacing online. The leaked information indicates that the Vivo X100s could be launched by late March 2024. The X100s is said to be available in four different colours that might include white, black, titanium, and cyan. Samsung Galaxy A35 and Samsung Galaxy A55 Launched in India: Check Specifications and Features of Latest Galaxy A Series Smartphones.

Vivo X100s Design, Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Vivo X100s is rumoured to feature a 6.78-inch flat metal frame with minimal bezels, which will be a change from the curved display of its predecessor, the Vivo X100. The smartphone is also expected to come with a glass back, which might give the phone a premium feel. The display of Vivo X100s is expected to offer a 1.5K resolution, which is expected to provide clear for its users.

The Vivo X100s is anticipated to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus chipset, an upgrade from the previous model's Dimensity 9300 chipset. This suggests that users can expect enhanced performance from the smartphone. The Vivo X100 supported 120W wired charging as standard but the Vivo X100s is expected to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and might support 100W wired charging capability. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Smartphones Sales Rise 8% Globally.

As per multiple reports, the Vivo X100s is also expected to feature a triple camera setup with dual 50MP camera and a 64MP camera. The smartphone is also anticipated to have a 32MP front-facing camera. The Vivo X100s is said to come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

