New Delhi, March 27: Vivo (vivo) Y39 5G is launched today in India. The new smartphone is an addition to the Vivo Y series lineup. The smartphone comes with a premium design with a ceramic-like camera module and lighting effects. The Vivo Y39 5G is equipped with a Snapdragon processor and has an IP64 rating.

The Y39 5G features Military Grade Resistance, backed by an SGS certification, indicating its durability and is expected to handle tough conditions. The smartphone has also successfully passed five rigorous environmental tests. The Vivo Y39 5G is available in two colours, which include Lotus Purple and Ocean Blue. It features a metallic frame and a circular camera design. POCO F7 Pro Price, Features, Specifications Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From POCO F7 Series Launched Globally.

Vivo Y39 5G Specifications and Features

The Vivo Y39 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and it offers up to 8GB of RAM and provides storage options of up to 256 GB. The smartphone features a 6.68-inch display with a resolution of 1608 × 720. Additionally, it supports a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The Vivo Y39 5G features a Sony 50MP HD rear camera paired with a 2MP Bokeh camera at the rear and it has an 8MP front camera.

The smartphone comes with advanced features like AI Photo Enhance and AI Erase. It is equipped with a 6,500 mAh battery, and supports 44W fast charging. Y39 5G runs on FunTouch OS 15, based on the Android 15. It offers two years of Android updates along with three years of security patches. POCO F7 Ultra Price, Features, Specifications Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Smartphone Launched Globally From POCO F7 Series.

Vivo Y39 5G Price in India

The vivo Y39 5G price in India starts at INR 16,999 for 8GB+128GB and INR 18,999 for 8GB+256GB. Interested customers can buy the smartphone from today, which is available at Vivo India e-Store, Amazon, Flipkart, and retail outlets. Customers can also get an INR 1,500 cashback offer until April 6, 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2025 07:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).