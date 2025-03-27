New Delhi, March 27: POCO (Poco) F7 Ultra is launched in global markets. The POCO F7 series launch event was hosted in Singapore. The POCO F7 series comes with two smartphone models, which include POCO F7 Pro and POCO F7 Ultra. The F7 Pro model is also launched today in global markets. Both smartphone models comes with the latest specifications and features.

The POCO F7 Ultra features a sleek design. The POCO F7 Ultra model features a punch-hole display for the front camera, along with curved edges and slim bezels. The volume rocker and power button are located on the right side of the device, while the bottom will include a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. The smartphone is offered in multiple colour options to suit various preferences. It includes Black and Yellow colour options. Infinix Note 50x 5G+ Price, Features, Specifications Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Smartphone of Infinix Launched in India.

POCO F7 Ultra Specifications and Features

The POCO F7 Ultra features a 2K display. The smartphone supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The F7 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The device comes with up to 16GB of RAM and offers storage options of 256GB and 512GB. It comes with a dedicated VisionBoost D7 Chipset. The smartphone comes with a triple-camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary sensor, a telephoto lens, and a 32MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The POCO F7 Ultra is equipped with a 5,300mAh battery, which is paired with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. The POCO F7 Ultra runs on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15 and features an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Motorola Edge 60 To Launch Soon; Check Leaked Price, Specifications and Features.

POCO F7 Ultra Price

POCO F7 Ultra price for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is USD 599 (around INR 51,000). The smartphone with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is priced at USD 649 (around INR 55,000).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2025 02:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).