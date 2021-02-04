There has been a lot of buzz around the Clubhouse App as people really are talking about it, and perhaps you might have heard about it too. The app gained attention when Tesla CEO Elon Musk dropped in to check out the app. The clubhouse is a voice-based social media app in which you can drop in and out of different chats depending on your areas of interest. Clubhouse We Drop Gems Club Breaks Record For The Longest Running Room in ios App History.

Clubhouse App (Photo Credits: App Store)

You can avail access to express your thoughts or simply just listen to what's happening around various rooms. Not everyone can get into the Clubhouse app, you need an invite to get into the app from a current Clubhouse user, but each in-app user can send two invites only.

As of now, the app is available only for the iOS users and can be downloaded via App Store. Firstly, you need to register yourself and then wait for an existing Clubhouse user sends you an invite, to get-in. Once you are inside the app, you can follow people or clubs or certain topics, also there are rooms which you can join and follow people who are speaking in there.

The chat room has auditors who are the final authority. If you want to speak in the room, you have the option to raise hands but it depends on the moderator to let you speak or not. It all depends on who and whom you connect with.

