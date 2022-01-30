New Delhi, January 30: Meta owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is working on a new feature that would allow group admins on WhatsApp to delete messages for other members of the group as well. According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, a user will see the 'This was deleted by an admin' message whenever any admin deletes a particular message.

"If you are a group admin, you will be able to delete any message for everyone in your groups, in a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android," WABetaInfo said in a tweet.

The WhatsApp tracker also shared a screenshot with the tweet, showing how a message deleted by a group admin will show for Android users. Once rolled out, it would be easier for group admins to delete obscene or objectionable messages. Meta-Owned Messenger’s End-to-End Encrypted Chats Now Available to All.

WhatsApp is also developing the ability to add two-step verification to its desktop app and web version. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp plans to bring the two-step verification feature to desktop and web versions in a future update.

Two-step verification is already available on the mobile app version where a personal PIN must be entered when registering your phone number with WhatsApp.

