New Delhi, October 22: WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow users to mention all members in a group chat. The upcoming feature of the Meta-owned platform is said to make communication easier in large groups where messages often get missed. WhatsApp will likely simplify the sharing of important updates among group members by reducing the need for individual notifications.

Users may soon be able to alert every member of a WhatsApp group with one mention. As per a report of WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned platform has started releasing this feature to select beta testers. The rollout follows the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.31.9. It is available on the Google Play Store, allowing users to mention all members in a group chat at once. Grok Imagine New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Introduces ‘Upscale Video’ Feature on Web; Check Details.

A few beta testers can now try the @all tag to instantly alert every participant at once, eliminating the need to mention each person separately. The update will make group communication quicker and efficient so that all members can receive important messages without missing out. WhatsApp is also introducing a new control that will allow users to silence notifications from @all mentions of group size. Group members can decide not to receive alerts when someone tags everyone in the chat.

WhatsApp has reportedly set certain guidelines for how the new @all mention will work, depending on the number of members in a group. In smaller groups, any member can use the tag to mention everyone at once. However, in larger groups, WhatsApp has limited this feature to only group admins to avoid unnecessary notifications and misuse. A group is currently considered large if it includes more than 32 participants, though this limit might be adjusted in future updates. ChatGPT Atlas: OpenAI Introduces New AI-Powered Web Browser To Compete With Google Chrome; Check Features and Other Details.

WhatsApp’s choice to restrict the @all mention in larger groups appears to be based on the practical communication purpose. Limiting this feature to group admins in the large group will help to keep conversations organised and will prevent members from receiving too many notifications.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

