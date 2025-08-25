San Francisco, August 25: WhatsApp has started rolling out a new "Share status update" feature for iOS beta testers. This new WhatsApp feature allows users to share photos and videos directly as status updates. With this new update, the Meta-owned platform aims to offer a better experience while setting a status. It is expected to roll out soon for the global users via the final update.

WhatsApp recently rolled out many beta features offering new functionality to the chat service. The primary focus was related to improving the messaging services, making voice calls, and reporting bugs. However, the new 'share status update' feature was already rolled out to Android users to offer users the functionality to share multimedia files, including pics and videos, by selecting the My Status option in Android's share menu.

WhatsApp 'Share Status Update' Feature Coming Soon

Meta-owned WhatsApp has rolled out the 'Share status update' via iOS 25.22.83 version. Apple beta users can use this new feature to share photos and videos as a status update by navigating through an additional step before posting the content. Unlike before, when users had to open the WhatsApp platform and select contacts. The process has become faster as they do not need to navigate.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp iOS users can share their photographs and videos as status updates via a dedicated shortcut. This saves time and requires them to follow fewer steps and face fewer interruptions while doing it, making the process faster and intuitive. WhatsApp 'Share status update' feature lets users edit their status before publishing. They can add emojis, texts, drawings, or make any other change before finalising and publishing the status.

