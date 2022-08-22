San Francisco, Aug 22: After announcing the ability to retrieve deleted messages on its latest beta for iOS update, Meta-owned WhatsApp is now releasing a feature that lets group admins delete any message in the group.

The feature has only been rolled out to some lucky beta testers, so it will take some time before reaching all other accounts, reports WABetaInfo. WhatsApp Plans To Launch Stories-Like Feature To Chat List for iOS

"If you are a group admin and you cannot delete messages sent from other participants, please wait for a future update because more activations will be following over the coming weeks," the report said.

The report mentioned that it is a significant feature for group admins because they can finally moderate their WhatsApp groups better. WhatsApp Gets Native Standalone App on Windows

In addition, when a message is deleted for everyone in the group, all other group participants can see that a certain group admin has deleted the message.

Recently, the platform started rolling out the ability to watch Status directly from WhatsApp's chat list for iOS users.

The beta version 22.18.0.70 is bringing the ability to view Status updates within the chat list. It has been released to certain beta testers, and therefore, it is still not available to everyone.

