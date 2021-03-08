San Francisco, March 8: Facebook-owned WhatsApp is working on a new password protection feature that will encrypt chat backups in Cloud, making them accessible only to the users. WhatsApp chats are end-to-end encrypted but this protection currently doesn't apply to online backups stored on Google Drive and Apple iCloud.

WABetaInfo, a website that closely tracks WhatsApp updates in Beta, said on Monday that WhatsApp is working on cloud backups encryption.

"The chat database and media will be safe from unauthorised access when using a password. The password is private and it's not sent to WhatsApp. It will be available in a future build for iOS and Android," WABetaInfo said in a tweet. The feature was spotted last year and now, it has been shared via screenshots. WhatsApp To Stop Working on These iPhones.

"To prevent unauthorised access to your iCloud Drive backup, you can set a password that will be used to encrypt future backups. This password will be required when you restore from the backup," read the screenshots.

"The chat database is already encrypted now (excluding media), but the algorithm is reversible and it's not end-to-end encrypted. Local Android backups will be compatible with this feature," the report said.

The chat DB and media will be encrypted using a password that only you know. The feature is being reported as WhatsApp is set to enforce a new privacy policy from May 15, which has alarmed people and the governments about data-sharing fears with the parent company Facebook. WhatsApp was yet to make an official comment on the report.

