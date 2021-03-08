WhatsApp, the instant messaging app will reportedly stop working on iPhones running on iOS 9. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Messenger beta 2.21.50 has dropped the support for iOS 9. WABetaInfo is a website that tracks upcoming updates and features of WhatsApp. WABetaInfo has revealed on its Twitter account that WhatsApp's 2.21.50.11 beta version will no longer support iPhones that run on iOS 9. WhatsApp Reportedly Rolling Out Self-Destructing Images Feature.

WhatsApp is preparing an update that brings a new experience for your Archive: when you receive a message from archived chats, they won't be unarchived anymore. This is optional. It will be available in a future update for iOS and Android. 2.21.50.11: https://t.co/ULD64epEoY pic.twitter.com/5tziOefkb5 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 5, 2021

This means that WhatsApp will only support iPhones that run on iOS 10 and above. iPhones that run on iOS 9 are iPhone 4s, iPhone 5, iPhone 5C, iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S and iPhone SE 1st gen. It is important to note that WhatsApp has not updated its FAQ page yet. Also, WABetaInfo said on its Twitter that the page is still to be updated.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is also working on a new user interface for the Archived Chats cell. This new feature will always appear if any user has chats in their archive section. As per WABetaInfo, this chat cell will always be pinned on the top if a user has chat in the archive section.

