New Delhi, April 18 : Chinese smartphone brand vivo has confirmed the launch date of the vivo X90 Pro flagship model in India. The vivo X90 Pro smartphone has been a highly awaited launch in the country.

Being a flagship phone the upcoming new vivo X90 Pro will be braced with top-notch specs and is said to be a highly camera focused device keeping in-line with the latest craze of insanely huge camera laden phones. Read on to know all details. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Launched in India With Huge Battery, Punchy Cameras and Affordable Tag; Here’s All the Details.

vivo X90 Pro – India Launch Date:

The new vivo X90 Pro is now confirmed to launch in India on April 26 at 12 pm. The price details will be obviously announced during the launch event.

It is good to mention at this point that the flagship vivo line-up includes the vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+ models. However, only the Vivo X90 and the Vivo X90 Pro models will be launching in India. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Launched: Nord Series Gears Up To Provide Flagship-Level Features at Affordable Prices.

vivo X90 series - Specifications:

The vivo X90 will flaunt a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate with a punch hole cut-out design. On the other hand, the vivo X90 Pro will feature a HDR10+ vibrant display with 2K resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Both the handsets will get powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 chipset backed with Immortalis-G715. The X90 series will offer up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB UFS 4.0 of storage.

However, the highlight of these phones are spectacular cameras. The vivo X90 will come with a triple camera setup comprising of a 50MP IMX866 primary sensor with OIS, EIS, and LED flash, along with 12MP portrait and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. While there will be a 32MP front facing camera for selfies and video chats.

The vivo X90 Pro will be packing in a 50MP IMX866 primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture, OIS, EIS, and LED flash teamed with a 50MP portrait 2x optical zoom snapper and a 12MP ultrawide snapper, while a 32MP front facing camera will be offered.

In terms of battery, the X90 will be packing in a 4,810mAh battery, while the X90 Pro will offer a larger 4,870mAh battery. Both the devices will come with 120W wired fast charging support. The phones will offer an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, while stereo speakers and Hi-Res audio will be offered for enhanced audio experience.

