New Delhi, April 18 : South Korean tech giant Samsung had announced the arrival of the Galaxy M14 5G early last month, and now it has finally launched in the Indian market.

Braced with good specs and superb camera, the new Samsung Galaxy M14 is an affordably priced phone in the entry-level smartphone market of the country. Let’s take a quick look at what all it has on offer. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Launched: Nord Series Gears Up To Provide Flagship-Level Features at Affordable Prices.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G – Price & Availability:

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is offered in the attractive Icy Silver, Smoke Teal and Berry Blue colour options. Its 4GB/128GB base variant is priced at Rs 13,490, while the 6GB/128GB version costs Rs 14,990. Asus ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Gaming Phones Launched in India With Innovative AeroActive Cooler and Premium Specs; Checkout Prices and All Key Details.

The affordable 5G smartphone will go on sale in India on April 21 at 12pm. It will be available for purchase via Amazon India and Samsung India’s online stores across the country.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G – Specifications:

The new Galaxy M14 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a V-shaped notch design. The phone gets powered by an Exynos 1330 chipset backed by up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable through a microSD card. The handset runs on the latest Android 13 OS topped with Samsung's OneUI 5.1 skin.

The device offers a triple camera setup on its back that consists of a 50MP main sensor paired with a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfie and video chatting needs, there’s 13MP front facing camera.

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G packs in a large 6,000 mAh battery to offer a long day of work and play. It comes with an updated 25W fast charging support as compared against the global version that gets a 15W charging support. However, the phone doesn’t come with a charging adapter in the box, and needs to be purchased separately.

