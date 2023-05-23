Mumbai, May 23: Xiaomi is all set to launch a new Civi 3 smartphone. It has been teasing the upcoming smartphone with the tagline - The Dawn of New Trendy Mobile Phones. Now, the company has confirmed that the Xiaomi Civi 3 will be launched on May 25.

Several details of the upcoming handset have also emerged online. The recent teasers and reports suggest that it will feature a dual-tone design. It will be available in four colour options - Rose Purple, Mint Green, Adventure Gold and Coconut Grey. For this, the company has partnered with global trend forecasting agency WGSN. iQOO Z7s Launched in India With Snapdragon 695, 64MP Main and 44W Charging Capability; Here’s Price and All Key Details.

Additionally, the Xiaomi Civi 3 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200-Ultra chipset, 12GB RAM, and up to 512GB storage. It will be backed by a 4500mAh battery that comes with 67W fast charging support.

The upcoming smartphone is expected to feature 50MP rear camera with OIS and a Sony IMX800 sensor. It is said to come with dual front cameras (32MP + 32MP, Samsung S5KGD2 sensor). The 120Hz AMOLED screen will feature a centred dual-hole cutout. Samsung Galaxy A14 Launched in India With 50MP Camera, 5000mAh Battery; Check Price and Specs Details Inside.

The Xiaomi Civi 3 will be launched on May 25. There is no information about the price tag as yet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 23, 2023 10:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).