OnePlus Ace 6 will launch in China with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. The upcoming smartphone is expected to be rebranded in India as the OnePlus 15R. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 is different from the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which was launched today, likely offering lower performance. The design and other details will be revealed soon. Xiaomi 17 Series Launch Today in China, Likely Introduce Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Devices; Check Timing.
OnePlus Ace 6 Launching in China With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Confirmed: OnePlus Ace 6 (OnePlus 15R) will pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. pic.twitter.com/JlKCr6jMKl
— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 25, 2025
OnePlus Ace 6 Coming Soon in China
OnePlus Ace 6
Snapdragon 8Gen5 🐉 #OnePlus #OnePlusAce6 pic.twitter.com/bBkqvOCw0I
— Tech Home (@TechHome100) September 25, 2025
