OnePlus Ace 6 will launch in China with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. The upcoming smartphone is expected to be rebranded in India as the OnePlus 15R. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 is different from the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which was launched today, likely offering lower performance. The design and other details will be revealed soon. Xiaomi 17 Series Launch Today in China, Likely Introduce Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Devices; Check Timing.

OnePlus Ace 6 Launching in China With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

Confirmed: OnePlus Ace 6 (OnePlus 15R) will pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. pic.twitter.com/JlKCr6jMKl — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 25, 2025

OnePlus Ace 6 Coming Soon in China

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)