Xiaomi has announced the rollout schedule for HyperOS 3 for all its smartphones. The Xiaomi 15T series will be the first to receive the Android 16-based operating system. From October to November 2025, the Xiaomi 15T series, Redmi Note 14 series, POCO F7 series, POCO X7 series, Xiaomi Pad 7 series, and Pad Mini will receive the update. From November to December 2025, the Xiaomi 14T series, POCO F6 series, POCO M7, X6 Pro, M6, M6 Pro, C75, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi 15, 14C, 13, and 13x will get the Xiaomi HyperOS 3 update. The remaining devices will receive the Android 16-based Xiaomi HyperOS 3 from December 2025 to March 2026. OriginOS 6 Coming Soon: Vivo and iQOO To Launch New Android 16-Based OS in India, Likely Replacing Funtouch OS.

Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Rollout Begins from October 2025

📣 Rollout plan for #XiaomiHyperOS3 begins this October! The new version will gradually be introduced across our ecosystem, with Xiaomi 15T Series users being the very first to experience it. Stay tuned for more updates on the release schedule.#ReleaseSchedule #Rolloutplan pic.twitter.com/5HawewYUDq — Xiaomi HyperOS (@XiaomiHyperOS_) September 24, 2025

