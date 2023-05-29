New Delhi, May 29 : Xiaomi India on Monday announced a partnership with Optiemus Electronics Limited (OEL) to manufacture its audio products in the country. Through this partnership, Xiaomi has kicked off the production for its first locally-manufactured audio product at the OEL factory in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

With this collaboration, the company is targeting a 50 per cent increase in smartphone domestic value addition over the next two years. The move signifies a larger initiative in the artificial internet of things (AIoT) domain, commencing with the localisation of wireless audio products, the company said in a statement. Apple iPhone 15 Series To Get Surprisingly Radical Specs Changes As per Latest Speculations; Here’s All Known Details.

"This partnership marks a major milestone in our efforts to accelerate our localisation of products and components to bring out high-quality devices that will be 'Made in India', at honest pricing," said Muralikrishnan B, President, Xiaomi India.

The company has established the world's leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, with 589 million smart devices connected to its platform (as of December 31, 2022), excluding smartphones, tablets and laptops. "We look forward to delivering great value through state-of-the art infrastructure to manufacture Xiaomi products," said Nitesh Gupta, Director, OEL. Nvidia Introduces DGX GH200 AI Supercomputer Powered by GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips.

OEL has two state-of-the-art manufacturing units in Noida. "This collaboration demonstrates Xiaomi's dedication to producing high-quality products, contributing to the growth of domestic manufacturing in India, and bolstering its efforts in democratising technology for the masses," said the global technology brand.

