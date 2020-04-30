Xiaomi Owned Huami Amazfit X Fitness Band Launched for $149

Huami Amazfit X (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 30: Xiaomi-backed brand called Huami on Thursday officially launched its new fitness band Amazfit X smartwatch with a curved AMOLED panel for $149. Buyers can get Amazfit X watch via the Indiegogo crowdfunding site that will be available across the world in August. Amazfit X utilises an all-metal integrated design with hidden electronic buttons that replace the raised traditional buttons. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Series, Mi Note 10 Lite Smartphones Launching Today; Watch Live Streaming of Xiaomi’s New Smartphone Launch Event.

The fitness band features 2.07-inch curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 206x640 pixels, 400 nits of peak brightness, and a sufficiently high pixel density of 326ppi. The display has a curved arc of 92-degrees that is claimed to offer a more natural and comfortable fit while wearing. The band features a 200mAh curved lithium battery which claims to last for seven days on a single charge. The Amazfit X comes equipped with a PPG heart rate sensor, blood oxygen and more.