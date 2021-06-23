The Redmi Note 10 series was introduced in the Indian market earlier this year. It consists of three devices - Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The Chinese phone brand increased the prices of the vanilla Note 10 variants by Rs 500 in April. Now the brand once again has revised the prices of the Note 10. But this price hike applies only to the 6GB variant. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Launched in India at Rs 21,999; Mi Watch Revolve Active Priced at Rs 9,999.

Prices of the 4GB + 64GB storage variant remain unchanged at Rs 12,499. The bigger 6GB + 128GB variant is now priced at Rs 14,999 instead of Rs 14,499. The new prices have been listed on the official website.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Note 10 sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels along with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The display also gets a punch-hole notch housing a 13MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, it gets an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC, mated with Adreno 612 GPU. The processor is mated with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The phone boots MIUI 12 based on Android 11 OS.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

For photos and videos, it gets a 48MP quad-rear camera setup with an LED flash. The primary sensor is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2MP macro and depth sensors. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The phone is available in three colours - Frost White, Shadow Black, and Aqua Green.

