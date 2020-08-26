Washington, August 26: YouTube on Tuesday said certain steps were taken to protect the employees and extended workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a blog post, the video platform highlighted how they relied more on technology to quickly identify and remove content that violated their Community Guidelines so that their teams that review content could safely remain at home.

Youtube informed that removals soared in the second quarter of 2020 as the company relied more on software to enforce content rules to protect workers from the pandemic. More than 11.4 million videos between April and June were removed. In the same period last year, YouTube removed just under 9 million videos.

About a third of all the videos removed in the quarter were done so for endangering child safety, with such content including dares or challenges to do things that could get them hurt. Around 28 percent of the removed videos violated rules against spam, scams and misleading content, according to the report.

The company in the blogpost further informed that they devoted extra resources to reviewing take-down appeals, which doubled from the previous quarter but remained less than 3 percent of the total, according to the company.

