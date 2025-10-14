New Delhi, October 14: Zoho has reportedly been selected to provide email services for the Indian government. Zoho is gaining significant attention as the preferred email service for the Indian government. As per reports, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has selected Zoho Mail after conducting over 20 security audits to ensure compliance and safety. The company’s co-founder, Sridhar Vembu, said that the decision followed extensive review processes.

In 2023, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued a tender to migrate from the National Informatics Centre’s email system. This platform hosts nearly 33 lakh government employees. As per a report of Moneycontrol, Zoho Mail won the contract to provide a secure cloud-based email service for this large-scale migration. Google To Invest USD 10 Billion for First-Ever AI Hub in Visakhapatnam, 1.88 Lakh Jobs To Be Created: Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (Watch Video).

Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu stated that the company received approval to manage the NIC email system following a thorough vetting process. It included multiple audits of Zoho’s code, data centres, and security protocols. He added that it was only after this evaluation that the NIC team chose Zoho and the selection process involved "stiff competition".

Vembu further explained that there is a growing emphasis on supporting indigenous software and strengthening the "Swadeshi" movement. He noted that Zoho was chosen after a highly competitive process, highlighting the importance of homegrown companies. He said, 'Now, in the Swadeshi movement, we are also realising this company is made in India. We must back this. We must promote this. We need these national champions."

Vembu further noted, "Zoho’s growing adoption extends beyond government offices. It’s not only in government, I want to emphasize. We are seeing it in the private sector." Additionally, around 12 lakh email accounts of Central Government employees are now being hosted on Zoho’s platform. How To Transfer Emails From Gmail to Zoho Mail: Check Step-by-Step Guide of Migration and Account Setup Process.

As per a report of The Hindu, over the past year, around 12 lakh email accounts of Central government employees have been shifted to a new platform developed by Zoho. This migration also includes email addresses belonging to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), which were earlier managed through the National Informatics Centre.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Moneycontrol), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

