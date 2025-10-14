Google to invest USD 10 billion in an AI data centre project in India, marking its biggest-ever investment in the country. A major part of this investment includes an AI hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, in partnership with the state government. Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said, "Today marks a historic day.” He credited Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh for their continuous efforts. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said, "Great to speak with India PM Narendra Modi to share our plans for the first-ever Google AI hub in Visakhapatnam, a landmark development." The project is expected to create 1.88 lakh jobs and boost the state’s GSDP by INR 10,518 crore per year. Apple AI Smart Glasses: iPhone Maker Likely To Announce Its AI-Powered Smart Glasses in 2026; Check Expected Features and Other Details.

Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Says Google Is Announcing a USD 10 Billion Data Center in the State of Andhra Pradesh

Delhi: Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu says, "Today marks a historic day. I am delighted that Google is announcing a $10 billion data center in the state of Andhra Pradesh a project in the making for several months. Special credit goes to our Chief Minister of Andhra… pic.twitter.com/HT6zE61IGw — IANS (@ians_india) October 14, 2025

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Speaks with PM Narendra Modi

Great to speak with India PM @narendramodi @OfficialINDIAai to share our plans for the first-ever Google AI hub in Visakhapatnam, a landmark development. This hub combines gigawatt-scale compute capacity, a new international subsea gateway, and large-scale energy infrastructure.… — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 14, 2025

Google and Andhra Pradesh Partnership Expected To Create 1.88 Lakh Jobs

#BREAKING Andhra Pradesh x Google Andhra Pradesh to partner with Google for a $10 billion AI Hub in Visakhapatnam, one of Google’s largest projects in Asia The hub will feature a 1-GW hyperscale data centre, clean-energy integration, & connection to Google’s global subsea +… pic.twitter.com/zp29ROeS5h — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) October 14, 2025

