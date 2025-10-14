Google to invest USD 10 billion in an AI data centre project in India, marking its biggest-ever investment in the country. A major part of this investment includes an AI hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, in partnership with the state government. Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said, "Today marks a historic day.” He credited Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh for their continuous efforts. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said, "Great to speak with India PM Narendra Modi to share our plans for the first-ever Google AI hub in Visakhapatnam, a landmark development." The project is expected to create 1.88 lakh jobs and boost the state’s GSDP by INR 10,518 crore per year. Apple AI Smart Glasses: iPhone Maker Likely To Announce Its AI-Powered Smart Glasses in 2026; Check Expected Features and Other Details.

