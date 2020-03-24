ZTE Axon 11 5G Smartphone With Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched: Check Prices, Features & Specifications

ZTE Axon 11 5G (Photo Credits: ZTE Twitter)

ZTE, the Chinese technology giant, on Monday officially launched a new smartphone in the home market. Dubbed as ZTE Axon, the flagship smartphone comes powered by Snapdragon 765G chipset along with 4000 mAh battery.The 5G smartphone gets a waterdrop-notch display with quad camera setup at the rear. To be made available three variants, the newly launched comes in Axon 11 5G comes in three shades. As of now, the phone is currently available for the Chinese market. However, we can speculate it coming to other markets soon.

As far as the availability is concerned, the ZTE Axon 11 5G will be available for pre-order on various Chinese retail websites like Myzte.com, Jd.com, and Tmall.com. The smartphone comes in three variants - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB & 8GB + 256GB. Coming to the pricing, the base variant with 6GB of RAM is priced at CNY 2698 (around Ra 28,890) whereas the 8GB version costs CNY 2998 (approximately Rs 28,890). On the other hand, the top-of-the-line version with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage will retail at CNY 3,398 (roughly Ra 36,390).

The Axon 11 5G device gets a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED FHD+ display featuring 1,080x2,340 pixels of resolution. Upfront, the phone gets a waterdrop notch housing a 20MP selfie snapper for video calling and selfies. The phone also gets an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone also comes equipped with expandable memory of up to 2TB via microSD card.

For photography, the phone gets quad rear camera module comprising of a 64MP primary sensor along with an 8MP wide-angle sensor. The other two sensors are 2MP snappers for better depth. Additional features on the phone are hybrid SIM slot, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, Quick Charge 4+ option, and Hi-Fi audio via earphones.