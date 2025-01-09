Amid ongoing controversy over the UK grooming gangs scandal, Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has called for a distinction between Pakistani grooming gangs and broader Asian communities. In a tweet, Chaturvedi urged, "Repeat after me, they aren’t ASIAN Grooming Gangs but PAKISTANI grooming gangs. Why should Asians take the fall for one absolute rogue nation?" Her comment was met with support from Elon Musk, who replied, "True." The grooming gangs scandal, which has involved men of Pakistani heritage exploiting young girls across UK cities, has sparked heated debates about ethnic connections to such crimes. What Is UK Grooming Gangs Scandal Involving Pakistani Men? Why Is Elon Musk Targetting British PM Keir Starmer?

Elon Musk Agrees With Priyanka Chaturvedi As She Slams Generalisation of Asians in Grooming Gangs Debate

True — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)