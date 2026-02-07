New Delhi, February 7: A massive release of more than three million documents by the US Department of Justice has brought renewed scrutiny to Jeffrey Epstein’s sprawling "Zorro Ranch" in New Mexico. The latest tranche of files, released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, includes a disturbing claim from a former worker who alleges that two "foreign girls" were killed and buried on the property. According to the documents, the individuals were purportedly strangled during "rough, fetish s*x" on the orders of Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

New Allegations of Fatalities

The recent disclosure features testimony and investigative notes that detail some of the most violent allegations to date regarding the 8,000-acre estate. One specific document highlights a former ranch employee’s claim that two women were buried in the hills surrounding the compound. While these allegations have not been independently proven or verified by law enforcement, they have intensified public pressure for a thorough forensic investigation of the site. Jeffrey Epstein Offered a ‘Tall Swedish Blonde’ to Anil Ambani, Epstein Files Reveal.

The files also describe the ranch’s location near the U.S.-Mexico border as a strategic point for human trafficking. Investigators noted that the property served as a waypoint where trafficked victims were allegedly routed before being moved to other locations on the East Coast. Epstein Files: Former Prince Andrew Can’t Escape Jeffrey Epstein’s Shadow As New Documents Reveal Details About Friendship.

Zorro Ranch as a ‘Hub’ for Misconduct

For years, survivors have described Zorro Ranch as a "desert fortress" designed for maximum isolation. Unlike Epstein’s other properties, the New Mexico estate was reportedly used not only for abuse but also as a venue for his fringe scientific interests.

The documents reaffirm earlier reports that Epstein discussed plans to use the ranch for a "baby farm" where he intended to impregnate women to "seed the human race" with his DNA. Testimony from survivors describes a highly controlled environment involving private airstrips, helipads, and a "veil of secrecy" maintained by a staff that remained largely silent for decades.

In response to the mounting evidence and the latest document dump, New Mexico state legislators are moving to establish an investigative body. State Representative Andrea Romero recently proposed a "truth commission" with a USD 2.5 million budget to uncover the full extent of what occurred at the ranch and whether local officials were aware of the activity.

"This commission will specifically seek the truth about what officials knew, how crimes were unreported, and how the state can ensure this never happens again," Romero stated. The move comes as the state faces criticism for having leased public land to Epstein for decades, even after his 2008 conviction in Florida.

Current Status of the Property

Jeffrey Epstein owned Zorro Ranch from 1993 until his death in 2019. Despite the severity of the allegations made by survivors, the FBI reportedly never conducted a full-scale raid on the New Mexico property similar to those performed at his residences in Manhattan and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The estate sold the ranch in 2023 to a private entity, San Rafael Ranch LLC, for an undisclosed sum. While the property has been renamed, the latest document release has sparked fresh calls for investigators to treat the site as a potential crime scene to address the claims of unrecovered victims.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Wion), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

