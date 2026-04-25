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US INDIA US Shooting: Gujarati Woman Critically Injured in Louisiana; Husband Arrested in ‘Accidental’ Firing Probe The incident occurred on April 4 at a grocery store in Louisiana, where the couple was reportedly engaged in a discussion with the shop owner regarding a potential business deal. A firearm held by the husband allegedly discharged at close range. Police said the bullet entered through the woman’s mouth and exited through her jaw, causing extensive facial injuries.

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A 30-year-old woman from Gujarat is in critical condition in the United States after sustaining a severe gunshot injury at a convenience store in Louisiana, with her husband arrested in connection with the incident. Authorities have described the firing as accidental, though investigations are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances. The incident occurred on April 4 at a grocery store in Bossier City, where the couple was reportedly engaged in a discussion with the shop owner regarding a potential business deal.

During the interaction, a firearm held by the husband allegedly discharged at close range. Police said the bullet entered through the woman’s mouth and exited through her jaw, causing extensive facial injuries. US Store Shooting: Gujarati Woman Battles for Life After Bullet Rips Through Jaw; Husband Held in Accidental Shooting Case.

Victim in Critical Condition

The victim, identified as Soniya Gajera (also known as Jigisha), remains hospitalised in critical condition. Doctors have indicated that her injuries are life-altering and will require multiple complex surgeries, including facial and jaw reconstruction. Medical reports suggest she is currently dependent on assisted breathing and artificial nutrition due to the extent of damage to her jaw, teeth and lower lip.

Husband Arrested, Charges Filed

The woman’s husband, Sharad Gajera, was arrested on April 21 after surrendering to authorities following the issuance of a warrant. He has been charged with illegal use of a weapon, police said. Officials have so far treated the shooting as an accidental discharge, but have not ruled out further legal scrutiny as the investigation progresses. Georgia Shocker: Indian National Among 4 Killed in Family Dispute Shooting in US; Suspect Arrested.

Questions Over Safety and Circumstances

While authorities have termed the incident accidental, eyewitness accounts have raised concerns about the handling of a loaded firearm in a public commercial setting. Some witnesses questioned how a weapon could be carried and discharged during a routine discussion. Investigators are examining the sequence of events leading up to the firing, including the purpose of carrying the firearm and compliance with local gun laws.

Community Support and Background

Originally from Gujarat, the victim had recently moved to the United States and was reportedly working towards building a career while supporting her family. A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help cover her medical expenses, with a target set for extensive treatment costs. As of the latest updates, only a fraction of the required funds has been raised, highlighting the financial challenges associated with long-term medical care abroad.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities in the US continue to investigate the case, focusing on forensic evidence and witness testimonies to determine whether the firing was purely accidental or involved negligence. Police have not disclosed further details about the couple’s background or immigration status. The case remains under active investigation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).