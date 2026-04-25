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US US Zhi Alan Cheng Case: Court Papers Reveal Disgraced Surgeon Groped Dying Woman at NYC Hospital and Recorded the Act Convicted surgeon Zhi Alan Cheng, allegedly filmed himself assaulting a dying patient on life support at New York-Presbyterian Queens. Sentenced to 24 years for multiple rapes, Cheng now faces civil suits from victims alleging hospital negligence and cover-ups. Attorneys are demanding a wider probe into his access to sedatives and the victim count.

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Disgraced former surgeon Zhi Alan Cheng, 35, who was convicted of drugging and s*xually assaulting multiple women, allegedly filmed himself groping a patient on life support, according to newly surfaced court documents. It is reported that the accused recorded himself grabbing the patient's b*easts and g*nitals. The victim, a 47-year-old woman identified as “Victim 2", was unconscious on a ventilator and feeding tube at New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital in May 2022 when Cheng reportedly recorded the assault. The revelation comes as attorneys for several other victims continue to push for broader accountability and a deeper investigation into how the hospital monitored the doctor’s activities.

Conviction and Sentencing Background of Zhi Alan Cheng

Cheng pleaded guilty in June 2023 to four counts of first-degree rape and three counts of first-degree s*xual abuse. In August of that year, he was sentenced to 24 years in prison, followed by 10 years of post-release supervision. The investigation into his crimes uncovered a disturbing pattern of behaviour where Cheng filmed his assaults, which took place both within the hospital and at his private residence. US Shocker: High School Basketball Coach in Alabama Arrested for Having ‘Deviant S*x With Student’.

"He recorded himself s*xually assaulting the woman who was unconscious on a ventilator and a feeding tube and nearing the end of her life," said attorney Nicholas Liakas, whose firm represents four of Cheng’s victims in ongoing litigation against the hospital.

Allegations of Hospital Negligence and Cover-ups

Attorneys for the victims have raised serious questions regarding the hospital’s internal response to previous complaints. Court records reference a June 2021 incident involving a 19-year-old gallbladder patient. Security footage reportedly showed Cheng entering the pediatric ward, where he allegedly injected the teenager's IV with an unknown substance before assaulting her. Law partner Cassandra Rohme alleged that the hospital failed to involve law enforcement at that time. "They did their own lineup in the hospital and they didn’t call the police." Rohme stated. "They covered it up," she added. The 19-year-old and her mother reportedly did not learn of the assault until contacted by the Queens District Attorney’s Office in April 2024.

Victim Testimonies and Civil Litigation

Separate lawsuits filed in Queens Supreme Court by four "Jane Doe" plaintiffs detail various harrowing experiences. One 53-year-old victim described waking up during a routine colonoscopy procedure to find Cheng assaulting her. "I was coming to and … he had the curtains drawn and he was vaginally penetrating me," she told The Post. "I was shocked because I was there for a colonoscopy, which has nothing to do with your vaginal area," she added. The victim claimed she attempted to alert a nurse, who reportedly turned away. Liakas' firm is now demanding that New York-Presbyterian Queens notify all of Cheng's former patients that they may be potential victims and is calling for an investigation into how the doctor obtained the sedatives used in the attacks. US Shocker: Plymouth Police Officer, Her Husband Arrested for Child Rape After Man Claims S*xual Assault on Numerous Occasions.

Hospital and District Attorney Response

A spokesperson for New York-Presbyterian Queens called the crimes "horrific" and expressed deep regret for the victims' suffering. The hospital stated it worked closely with law enforcement and has since implemented "significant enhancements" to reinforce patient safety, including stricter chaperone policies and mandatory training. The Queens District Attorney’s Office maintained that the prosecution successfully held Cheng accountable. "The aims of an ethical, fair, and effective prosecution are to hold a defendant accountable for his crimes, to provide justice for his victims, and to protect the public,” the office said in a statement. "Those goals were achieved," the office said.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 08:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).