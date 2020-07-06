Islamabad, July 6: The Pakistan government, in a statement issued on Monday, approved the decision to release 114 Indian nationals stranded in the country since the outbreak of COVID-19. They would be repatriated to India on July 9, via the Attari-Wagah border which demarcates the Indian and Pakistani side of Punjab. Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Special Adviser Zafar Mirza Tests Positive for COVID-19.

The provincial government of Punjab, director of National Health Services, officials of the Foreign Office and Immigration department were issued a letter the Interior Ministry today to facilitate the return of stranded Indians via the border route.

"It is requested that the 114 Indian nationals 114 Indian nationals be repatriated to India through Wagah border by foot on 9th July, following necessary health protocols," stated the press release issued by the Interior Ministry.

Update by ANI

114 Indian nationals stranded in Pakistan due to #COVID19 to be repatriated to India via Attari-Wagah border on 9th July, according to a Pakistan government release. pic.twitter.com/TqY86FYl9c — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2020

The move comes days after the Pakistani government, in a communique sent to India, offered to re-open the Kartarpur route for pilgrimage at Gurudwara Darbar Sahib on their side of the border. The country has allowed Pakistani Sikhs to return to the shrine after a shutdown of nearly three months due to the COVID-19 crisis.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2020 02:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).