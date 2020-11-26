Thanksgiving, the annual American post-harvest festival of giving thanks and feasting with friends and family, is finally here. Thanksgiving 2020 is on November 26, and people in the US celebrate this day by thanking God for the bounty harvest in the past year. Thanksgiving traditions in the US involve everything from special Thanksgiving prayers that are offered before dinner, to special Thanksgiving dinner feasts with turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and many more delicious delicacies. This year, the pandemic has redefined festival celebrations and Thanksgiving remains no escape. Families will observe the holiday in a low-key manner but being thankful for the previous year's harvest and all the struggles we surpassed is significant. Hence, in this article, you will find a collection of best Thanksgiving prayers, family dinner blessings, Happy Thanksgiving Day 2020 greetings, Thanksgiving images, Thanksgiving quotes and more.

Thanksgiving is a post-harvest festival that is celebrated across the US, Canada, Caribbean and Liberia. The ethos of the festival lies in celebrating the harvest of the previous year. However, the date of this celebration differs from place to place. While the Canadians celebrate Thanksgiving on the second Monday of October, Thanksgiving in the US is commemorated on the fourth Thursday of November every year. Thanksgiving celebration in the US is followed by the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale and sets the mood for full-fledged Christmas preparations.

Thanksgiving celebration in the US is also associated with the historical feast of the Pilgrims who celebrated the beginning of the New World. However, since this feast followed the horrifying war, there are mixed feelings around this celebration. However, its prevalence from the harvest and farming point of view is of much more essence. This is the reason that offering Thanksgiving prayers for the bountiful feast and the sacrifice of turkey to the lord is an important aspect of this festival. As we celebrate Thanksgiving 2020, here are some of the best Thanksgiving prayers to seek Thanksgiving dinner blessings.

Thanksgiving Dinner Prayer: Heavenly Father, on Thanksgiving Day, we bow our hearts to You and pray. We give You thanks for all You've done, especially for the gift of Jesus, Your Son. For beauty in nature, Your glory we see, for joy and health, friends, and family. For daily provision, Your mercy and care, these are the blessings You graciously share. So today we offer this response of praise with a promise to follow You all of our days. — Mary Fairchild.

Thanksgiving Prayer: God, we thank you for the blessing and joy of family. Thank you for those who are gathered with us today and those who are far away. May we all see the many ways you provide for us, comfort us and protect us. Bless this food to make us healthy and strong. Amen.

Thanksgiving Prayer: We thank you for the turkey, the gravy, and the dressing. Dear Lord, this table overflows with Thy abundant blessing. Let us always be aware that all gifts come from You, and may we serve Your heavenly will in everything we do. Amen. — Joanna Fuchs.

Thanksgiving Prayer: Thank you, Father, for having created us and given us to each other in the human family. Thank you for being with us in all our joys and sorrows, for your comfort in our sadness, your companionship in our loneliness. Thank you for yesterday, today, tomorrow and for the whole of our lives. Thank you for friends, for health and for grace. May we live this and every day conscious of all that has been given to us.

Thanksgiving celebration has its birth in religious beliefs, however, it has grown to become a secular festival that is celebrated by one and all in the US. Thanksgiving is more so about being together and enjoying the company of our close friends and family, while counting on the blessings that our healthy and scrumptious meals truly are. We hope these prayers help you celebrate a blessed, memorable and safe Thanksgiving.

