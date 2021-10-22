Kabul, October 22: The news that Mahjubin Hakimi, a member of the Afghan women's national volleyball team who played in the youth age group, was beheaded by the Taliban in Kabul, sent shockwaves across countries around the world. There is fear among women in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15 with many Afghan women leaders claiming threat to life. However, a recent report revealed that Hakimi was not beheaded by the Taliban and that her death was misreported by media outlets.

According to a report by altnews, several social media users questioned media reports about Hakimi’s death and revealed that she died in the first week of August 2021. This is before the Taliban had taken control of Kabul. Journalist Deepa Parent took to Twitter and said that she spoke with Hakimi’s family and they said that the news of her death is “misleading”. Women's Protests Weaken as Taliban Tighten Grip over Afghanistan.

Guys, spoke to a family member of Ms. Hakimi and have deleted the tweets about her death. Please consider the family’s request and delete them too. The news about the cause of her death is misleading. Please do pray for her peace. RIP — Deepa. K. Parent (@DeepaParent) October 19, 2021

A Twitter user, who goes by the name Raihana Hashimi, claimed she knew Hakim personally. Hashimi replied to one of the tweets about Hakim being beheaded by the Taliban and said, “She was a member of Afghan National Army Commando and was killed by her in-laws 10 days before the Taliban [took over Kabul].”

She was a member of Afghan National Army Commando and was killed by her in laws 10 days before The Taliban... I knew her personally — Raihana Hashimi (@RaihanaHashimi) October 20, 2021

Several renowned people had reported that Mahjabin’s death was caused by suicide. This includes the former head of Tolo News Miraqa Popal, who wrote that Mahjabin died 10 days prior to the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul on August 15. The others include Afghan women’s rights activist Wazhma Frogh and Zaki Daryabi, a reporter at Etilaatroz.

The report adds that Hakim was not killed by the Taliban in October and her death occurred on August 6. Her body was found in her fiancé’s bathroom in Kabul, a family member claimed. He also said that Mahjabin suffocated herself to death. However, our family suspects foul play by her in-laws.

