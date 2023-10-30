Kabul, October 30: Six passengers were killed and two others injured after a mini-bus plunged into the ravine in Afghanistan's Badghis province on Sunday, police said on Monday. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Death Toll Surpasses 4,000 After Two Quake of Magnitude 6.3 Jolt Herat Province

The mini-bus was heading towards the neighboring Herat province on Sunday, but plunged into the ravine in the Ab Kamari district, leaving six dead on the spot and injuring two others, a statement from the provincial police said, adding that women and children were among the victims. Afghanistan Road Accident: Six Killed, Two Injured After Car Collides With Another Vehicle in Kabul

This has been the second road accident confirmed by police since Sunday. In the previous road accident, a passenger bus turned turtle in the southern Zabul province on Sunday morning, killing two and injuring 17 others.

