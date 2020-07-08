Kabul, July 8: At least three policemen were killed and 18 others wounded in a suicide attack on Police HQ in Kandahar province on Wednesday morning, a security source said.

The incident took place at 4:00 am (local time) in Shah Wali Kot district, as a suicide car bomber detonated his explosives near the Police HQ, Tolo news reported. Afghanistan Blast: At Least Five Dead in Suicide Attack in Kabul.

The District Governor's compound is also close to the Police HQ, according to the source.

Bahir Ahmad, spokesman for the provincial Governor, said: "We had information about a possible attack on Police HQ and the forces were prepared. The suicide bomber was shot before he reached his target, but his explosives detonated."

However, nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2020 02:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).