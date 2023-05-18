Lahore, May 17: PTI Chairman Imran Khans sister Aleema Khanum has warned that if the police open fire at the former Prime Minister's Zaman Park residence, "women will be the first to sacrifice their lives", media reports said. Talking to mediapersons outside Khan's residence, she said that those who had brutally killed and beaten up PTI supporters were the "real terrorists", Dawn reported.

Responding to a question regarding her brother's re-arrest, Aleema said: "If the government is trying to eliminate Imran through cross fire, do not assume we are fools or will be just bystanders."

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that if the police come with a search warrant to carry out an operation at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, he would not put up resistance against them, Geo News reported. Imran Khan Demands Independent Inquiry into Violence and Attacks on Military Installations.

"I have just heard that 40 terrorists are hiding at my residence. Please do come here [but] in a civilised manner and don't attempt to storm my residence," he said while addressing his supporters from his Lahore residence on Wednesday.

Earlier, in a tweet, the PTI chief said: "Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. Police have [sic] surrounded my house." His statement came as the interim Punjab government has given a 24-hour deadline to the PTI to hand over the "30-40 terrorists that have taken refuge" at the former Prime Minister's residence to the police.

"PTI should handover these terrorists or the law will take its course," said caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir while addressing a press conference in Lahore earlier on Wednesday. He also added that the government is aware about the presence of these "terrorists" as it has credible intelligence report, Geo News reported. Pakistan: Islamabad High Court Bars Police From Arresting Imran Khan's Party Leaders Shireen Mazari and Falak Naz Chitrali.

"The intelligence report that has come is very alarming," said Mir, adding that the agencies were able to confirm the presence of the "terrorists" in Zaman Park through geo-fencing.

