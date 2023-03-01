Mumbai, March 01: A 28-year-old model and social media influencer, Abby Choi, was allegedly brutally murdered by her ex-husband's family members over a financial dispute. Her skull was found in a soup pot, the police said on Sunday.

Choi went missing on Tuesday (February 21). Three days later, her dismembered legs were found in a fridge of a makeshift butcher's shop. According to South China Morning Post, her missing ribs and head were found in the soup pot. Superintendent Alan Chung investigating the case, said that the head had ''no skin or meat on it''.

''The liquid was up to the top of the pot so to speak, and the whole pot was full,' he said during a press conference. There was a lot of fat solidified in the form of jelly a the top, and there were a lot of scraps of soup. I remember carrots, green radishes, and other minced meat, which I believe were human remains. About the head – it is a skull, actually, with no skin or meat on it. So, basically, skull with hair,'' Chung said during a press conference.

The police have imposed her ex-husbands' elder brother and father with murder charges. While his mother was charged with perverting the course of justice. All three accused will appear in court on Monday. Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Wife and Two Sons Over Alleged 'Financial Woes' in Vipin Garden, Arrested.

Her ex-husband, Alex Kwong, 28, was arrested on Saturday afternoon without charges. She has left two children who will be cared for by her mother. Jharkhand: Assistant Sub-Inspector Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Killing Girlfriend in Jamshedpur.

She recently appeared on the front cover of a Monaco fashion magazine. She has also appeared in publications including Elle, Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar. She used to attend Paris Fashion Week regularly. Her Instagram page, with more than 100,000 followers, has been filled with messages of condolence.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2023 12:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).