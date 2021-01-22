Sydney, January 22: Australian PM Scott Morrison criticised Cricket Australia for removing references to Australia Day, thus starting a debate over the culturally sensitive holiday.

On Thursday, Cricket Australia said promotional material for Big Bash League (BBL) matches played on the holiday would no longer carry the words "Australia Day". Instead, it would just list the date. It added that the decision was taken in recognition of it being a "day of mourning" for many indigenous players.

To this, PM Scott reacted and he was quoted saying, "Australia Day is all about acknowledging how far we've come. When those 12 ships turned up in Sydney, all those years ago, it wasn't a particularly flash day for the people on those vessels either. What that day, to this, demonstrates is how far we've come as a country and I think that's why it's important to mark it in that way."

What is Australia Day?

Australia Day is held annually on January 26, the anniversary of the day in 1788 when Captain Arthur Phillip guided a fleet of 11 British ships carrying convicts into Botany Bay in what is now Sydney. The day is controversial because it's held on a date marking British colonisation.

On this day, ceremonies, parades, festivals are held. Protests and demonstrations also take place.