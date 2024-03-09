Brisbane, March 9: A tragic accident in Australia claimed the life of a young doctor from India’s Andhra Pradesh. Vemuru Ujvala, a 23-year-old native of Krishna district, fell into a gorge while trekking with friends at Yanbacoochie Falls in the Lamington National Park.

TOI reported that Ujvala, who was practicing at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital after completing her MBBS from Bond University, was planning to pursue post-graduation. Her life was tragically cut short when she fell into a 20-meter-deep gorge while trying to retrieve her dropped camera. Her remains will be flown back to Andhra Pradesh for last rites. Harlem Fire: Indian National Dies After Blaze Erupts in New York Apartment Building, India’s Consulate Extends Support.

Ujvala, an MBBS graduate from Bond University, was serving at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital. She had recently achieved her lifelong ambition of becoming a doctor and had plans for further studies. The tragedy struck at Yanbacoochie Falls, Lamington National Park, where she fell into a gorge while trying to recover her fallen camera. Indian Student Dies in Canada: 25-Year-Old From Hyderabad Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Ontario, Family Urges EAM Jaishankar for Help.

The rescue operation lasted six hours, but Ujvala could not be saved. Her body will be transported back to Andhra Pradesh for the last rites.

In unrelated news, an Indian national, Mohammed Asfan from Hyderabad, was killed in Russia’s war against Ukraine. The Indian Embassy in Moscow confirmed his death and is in touch with his family and Russian authorities to repatriate his remains.

