Bridgetown, September 17: Barbados on Wednesday announced its intention to remove Britain’s Queen Elizabeth as its head of state by the next year. Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley in her speech, wrote, “The time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind.” Barbados Governor General Sandra Mason delivered the speech on behalf of Mottley. The Royal Family Delights Fans by Sharing Throwback Photos of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip With Their Kids to Celebrate Father’s Day 2020.

Manson added that Barbadians want a Barbadian head of state. The Governor stated, “Barbados will take the next logical step toward full sovereignty and become a republic by the time we celebrate our 55th anniversary of independence.” Mottley won came to power in 2018 with a landslide victory. Happy Birthday Queen Elizabeth II: Most Interesting Facts About The Longest-Reigning British Monarch as She Turns 94.

Barbados became independent on November 30, 1966. It is one of the populous and prosperous Caribbean islands. After Barbados gained independence, Queen Elizabeth continues to be its constitutional monarch. The Caribbean Island will celebrate its 55th anniversary of independence in November 2021. Previous governments of the island nation had also put forward the idea of leaving the colonial past and appointing a Barbadian as head of the country.

