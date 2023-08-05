New York, August 5: In a shocking incident, a woman, who had sex with a dog, was found possessing child pornography. During the investigation, the authorities also found videos of the woman indulging in sex acts with the canine on her mobile phone. The accused woman is charged with sex crimes, including possessing child pornography and bestiality. The woman is currently in the custody of the police.

According to the reports, authorities in Dothan took Allenia Crittenden, a 35-year-old woman, into custody on August 3. She was arrested and faced multiple charges, including possession of Child Pornography, engaging in Bestiality on three counts, and filing a False Police Report. The investigation into Crittenden was initiated following a tip received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Bestiality Horror: US Woman Arrested for Filming Herself Having Sex With Male Dog, Sharing 'Extremely Graphic' Videos of Sexual Acts on Social Media.

As per the police, the DPDs Special Investigation Unit discovered digital evidence that the woman had a video file containing child sexual assault material and videos of her having sex with her dog. Additional electronic and recording devices were seized from the residence to be analysed, police added.

According to the Dothan Police Department (DPD), the dog seen in the videos was discovered in good condition at her residence. She will remain under the care of Dothan Animal Services until any legal actions are initiated. As part of the ongoing investigation, Crittenden has been detained in the Dothan City Jail with a bond set at $39,000. Dog Raped in US: Indiana Man Has Sex With Family Dog, Threatens Mother After She Catches Him; Charged With Bestiality and Intimidation.

Earlier in April, a woman from Mississippi was arrested after she posted videos of her having sex with a dog on social media. The 19-year-old Denise Frazier was taken into custody on charges of bestiality and for uploading 'an "extremely graphic" video on the internet. The matter came to light when a resident complained to them about a disturbing film that had been shared on social media, the police department informed.

