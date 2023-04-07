Mumbai, April 07: Having sex with a ‘male dog’ and sharing ‘extremely graphic’ videos on social media led to the arrest of a woman in Mississippi. Jones County Sheriff's Department (JCSD) reported on Wednesday that 19-year-old Denise Frazier had been arrested in this regard. The police officer who watched the deplorable footage described it as one of the ‘most disturbing cases’ he had ever seen.

According to the sheriff's office, the deranged adolescent uploaded videos of herself having sex with a male dog. A concerned resident complained to them about a disturbing film that had been shared on social media, the police department informed. Bestiality Horror in Mumbai: Man Rapes Stray Dog in Andheri, Arrested for Having Unnatural Sex.

The act of having intercourse with animals, known as bestiality, is illegal in the US and has long been outlawed. If detected participating in perverse copulation, offenders might spend up to two years behind bars.

Frazier, who is from Norton Road in Myrick, was accused of "unnatural intercourse" with the dog as well as aggravating animal cruelty.

As per the reports, after a police search of the teenager’s residence, an arrest warrant was obtained against her. The ‘graphic’ video content is in the custody of the police, but they are unable to disclose it or discuss it in any way. Nagpur Bestiality Shocker: 40-Year-Old Man Arrested for Having Sex With Stray Dog in Hudkeshwar.

If reports are to be believed, JCSD is in possession of several graphic videos, though they are not permitted to release or even discuss the specific content of it. This case's inquiry is still open. While at order to wait for her hearing, Frazier is now being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.

