At least seven people were injured after an unidentified gunman opened fire near Bondi Beach, one of Sydney’s most popular locations, on Sunday, December 14. New South Wales (NSW) Police said the officials are they were dealing with a “developing incident” at the popular beach precinct. “Anyone at the scene should take shelter,” police said in a post on X, adding that officers were on the ground and more information would be released as it became available. The police also informed that two people are in custody at Bondi Beach, as the operation remains ongoing. Brown University Shooting: 2 Dead, 8 Injured in Shooting During Final Exams at Engineering Building in US; Suspect Still at Large (Watch Videos).

Mass Shooting at Bondi Beach:

BREAKING: At least 7 people shot at Bondi Beach, Sydney - witness https://t.co/8XjefvdGHY — BNO News (@BNONews) December 14, 2025

2 People in Custody

Two people are in police custody at Bondi Beach; however, the police operation is ongoing and we continue to urge people to avoid the area. Please obey ALL police directions. Do not cross police lines. — NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) December 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of NSW Police Force). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)