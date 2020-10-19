London, October 19: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering to resign, according to reports in the local media citing top Tory government members. The reason for his planned exit, claim the sources, is the comparatively low amount of income which Johnson is making since assuming the top charge. Boris Johnson Threatens to Leave EU Without Deal: What No-Deal Brexit Means and How It Will Impact UK-Europe Ties.

Johnson, the Tory insiders claim, is hopeful of earning way more through public lectures and writing columns in newspapers after he exits the office. But the Prime Minister would not be quitting right away.

Instead, he would hold onto the post for next six months and oversee the culmination of Brexit -- a project he campaigned for since his days as the Foreign Secretary in the David Cameron government.

What The UK PM Currently Earns?

The salary of Johnson is £150,402 a year. The Prime Minister, in his private conversation with Tory MPs, conveyed that he earned way more through his weekly columns in newspapers before presiding over the Downing Street. He used to earn £23,000 a month, the MPs told the Mirror.

Johnson, they suspect, is also envious of former PM Theresa May who is making £1 million from the spree of public lectures she delivered after quitting from politics. Before presiding over as the PM, Johnson had reportedly earned £160,000 for two public speeches.

The MPs cited in the UK media reports claimed that Johnson is cautious over his relatively low income due to his six children. With a couple of them in higher education phases of their lives, the Prime Minister wants to maximise his income to fund their education.

